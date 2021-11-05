IVV, PSMO: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 19,400,000 units, or a 2.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.2%, and Apple is up by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PSMO ETF, which added 150,000 units, for a 35.3% increase in outstanding units.

