Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV), which added 57,850,000 units, or a 5.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) is up about 1.6%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the METL ETF (METL), which added 260,000 units, for a 39.4% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, METL: Big ETF Inflows

