Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, which added 32,000,000 units, or a 3.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of IVV, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.2%, and Apple is up by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FDTB ETF, which added 350,000 units, for a 37.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: IVV, FDTB: Big ETF Inflows

