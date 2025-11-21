Markets

IVU Traffic Tech Names Petra Meiser CFO

November 21, 2025 — 08:26 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - IVU Traffic Technologies AG (IVU.DE), a German software company, on Friday announced that the Board has appointed Petra Meiser as Chief Financial Officer effective from April 1, 2026.

Petra Meiser has joined the company from strategy consultancy EY Parthenon as Equity Partner.

Petra Meiser will be responsible for finance, legal affairs, and compliance, including relations with national and international investors.

The company said that the appointments bring its leadership team back to full strength, joining CEO Martin Müller-Elschner and COO Leon Struijk.

IVU Traffic Technologies is currently trading, 1% higher at EUR 20.30 on the XETRA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.