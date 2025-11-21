IVU Traffic Tech Names Petra Meiser CFO

(RTTNews) - IVU Traffic Technologies AG (IVU.DE), a German software company, on Friday announced that the Board has appointed Petra Meiser as Chief Financial Officer effective from April 1, 2026.

Petra Meiser has joined the company from strategy consultancy EY Parthenon as Equity Partner.

Petra Meiser will be responsible for finance, legal affairs, and compliance, including relations with national and international investors.

The company said that the appointments bring its leadership team back to full strength, joining CEO Martin Müller-Elschner and COO Leon Struijk.

IVU Traffic Technologies is currently trading, 1% higher at EUR 20.30 on the XETRA.

