Ivision Tech S.p.A. Reports Strong 2024 Growth

November 19, 2024 — 12:50 pm EST

Ivision Tech S.P.A. (IT:IVN) has released an update.

Ivision Tech S.p.A. reports strong growth in the first nine months of 2024, with sales reaching €9.4 million and a consolidated EBITDA of €1.7 million, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions. The company has successfully integrated recent acquisitions, boosting its revenues and financial stability. The eyewear segment has shown significant growth, particularly in product prototyping and full account services.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

