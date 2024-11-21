Ivision Tech S.P.A. Plans Statute Amendments and Share Buyback

Ivision Tech S.P.A. (IT:IVN) has released an update.

Ivision Tech S.P.A. is set to hold a shareholders’ meeting to discuss amendments to its statute, including an increase in voting rights per share, statutory modifications, and the authorization to buy back shares. These changes aim to encourage long-term shareholder investment and support the company’s strategic growth. The proposed adjustments are designed to enhance the stability and flexibility of the company’s shareholding structure.

