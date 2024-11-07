iVision Tech Secures €750,000 in Minibond Issuance

Ivision Tech S.P.A. (IT:IVN) has released an update.

iVision Tech S.P.A. has successfully issued the first tranche of its minibond, raising €750,000 from a leading institutional investor. The bond, which is part of a €2 million offering, features a 7-year duration and a semi-annual coupon, and is aimed at supporting the company’s growth initiatives. This milestone reflects strong investor confidence in iVision Tech’s strategic plans and its position in the eyewear manufacturing sector.

