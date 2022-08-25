Iveric Bio To Announce GATHER2 Trial Data In September

(RTTNews) - IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for retinal diseases, expects to announce topline data from its GATHER2 trial next month.

GATHER2 is the second phase III clinical trial evaluating the company's lead drug candidate Zimura, a complement C5 inhibitor, for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Patient retention for the GATHER2 clinical trial, as measured by the injection fidelity rate, continues to exceed the company's expectations, achieving an injection fidelity rate of 92.5%, as measured through month 12, according to the company.

Geographic atrophy (GA), is an advanced form of AMD, affecting macula, which is responsible for our central vision. There is no FDA-approved treatment for GA.

ISEE has traded in a range of $8.37 to $19.34 in the last 52 weeks. The stock closed Wednesday's trading at $12.00, down 3.61%.

