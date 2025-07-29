Iveco Group In Discussions With Various Parties For Potential Transactions

(RTTNews) - Iveco Group N.V. (IVCGF.PK), Tuesday confirmed that it is engaged in ongoing, advanced discussions with different parties for potential transactions involving its defence business as well as rest of the company.

In light of this, the company's Board of Directors is in the process of carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of these potential transactions, considering interests of its shareholders, employees and clients.

Iveco's stock closed at $21.70 on July 27, down 1.45 percent on OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.