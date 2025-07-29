Markets

Iveco Group In Discussions With Various Parties For Potential Transactions

July 29, 2025 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Iveco Group N.V. (IVCGF.PK), Tuesday confirmed that it is engaged in ongoing, advanced discussions with different parties for potential transactions involving its defence business as well as rest of the company.

In light of this, the company's Board of Directors is in the process of carefully reviewing and evaluating all aspects of these potential transactions, considering interests of its shareholders, employees and clients.

Iveco's stock closed at $21.70 on July 27, down 1.45 percent on OTC Markets.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.