Ivanhoe Mines: Kamoa-Kakula 2025 Production Within Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) announced fourth quarter and full-year production results for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc mine. Kamoa-Kakula produced a total of 388,838 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2025, within the revised guidance range of 380,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes. The Kipushi concentrator produced 203,168 tonnes of zinc in 2025, including a quarterly record of 61,444 tonnes in fourth quarter 2025, achieving guidance.

For 2026, Kamoa-Kakula production is estimated in a range of 380,000 - 420,000 tonnes of contained copper in concentrate. Kipushi production is expected in a range of 240,000 - 290,000 tonnes in contained zinc in concentrate.

