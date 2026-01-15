Markets

Ivanhoe Mines: Kamoa-Kakula 2025 Production Within Guidance Range

January 15, 2026 — 07:20 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO) announced fourth quarter and full-year production results for the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Complex in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the ultra-high-grade Kipushi zinc mine. Kamoa-Kakula produced a total of 388,838 tonnes of copper in concentrate in 2025, within the revised guidance range of 380,000 tonnes to 420,000 tonnes. The Kipushi concentrator produced 203,168 tonnes of zinc in 2025, including a quarterly record of 61,444 tonnes in fourth quarter 2025, achieving guidance.

For 2026, Kamoa-Kakula production is estimated in a range of 380,000 - 420,000 tonnes of contained copper in concentrate. Kipushi production is expected in a range of 240,000 - 290,000 tonnes in contained zinc in concentrate.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.