ITW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

Looking at the chart above, ITW's low point in its 52 week range is $232.7728 per share, with $279.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $253.32. The ITW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com
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