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ITW

ITW Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

December 30, 2024 — 11:18 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Monday, shares of Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (Symbol: ITW) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $253.61, changing hands as low as $252.41 per share. Illinois Tool Works, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ITW shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Illinois Tool Works, Inc. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, ITW's low point in its 52 week range is $232.7728 per share, with $279.1299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $253.32. The ITW DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 VIAO Videos
 TSDD Videos
 Funds Holding ZKH

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
VIAO Videos-> TSDD Videos-> Funds Holding ZKH-> More articles by this source->

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