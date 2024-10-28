ITV plc Strengthens Share Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 2 million of its ordinary shares at an average price of 75.40 pence as part of its ongoing share buyback program. This strategic move aims to reduce the number of shares in circulation, potentially boosting shareholder value. The company has now bought back a total of 171 million shares since March 2024.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.