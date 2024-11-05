News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

November 05, 2024 — 12:14 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 2.47 million of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback programme, with prices ranging between 73.80 and 75.00 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares available in the market. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.