ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

ITV plc has repurchased 2.47 million of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback programme, with prices ranging between 73.80 and 75.00 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, reducing the total number of shares available in the market. This move is part of their strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize the company’s capital structure.

