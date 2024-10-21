ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 1.8 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company acquired these shares at an average price of 76.78 pence each and plans to cancel them, leaving a total of 3.9 billion shares available for voting. This move is part of ITV’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively.

