News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 08, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has successfully repurchased 4.37 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of ITV’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its financial health while reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.