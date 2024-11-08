ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has successfully repurchased 4.37 million ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move is part of ITV’s strategy to enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its financial health while reducing the total number of shares in circulation.

