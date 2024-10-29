ITV plc Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 2.18 million of its own shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, initiated earlier this year. The shares were bought at an average price of 74.92 pence each and will be canceled, affecting the company’s share count and voting rights. This move aligns with ITV’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

