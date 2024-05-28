ITV plc Completes Share Buyback Transaction

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has successfully bought back 973,834 of its ordinary shares as part of its share repurchase program, at prices ranging from 77.40 to 78.85 pence per share, with an average cost of 78.06 pence per share. These shares will be held in treasury, and following this transaction, ITV plc has 4,000,431,510 ordinary shares in issue, excluding those in treasury. Since the program’s inception, a total of 51,977,684 shares have been repurchased.

