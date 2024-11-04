ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 2,459,590 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the shares being bought at an average price of 75.12 pence. This strategic move is part of ITV’s effort to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. The company now holds over 120 million shares in treasury, impacting the total voting rights available to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.