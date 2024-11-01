ITV Plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 2,434,925 of its own shares as part of an ongoing buyback program, with the intention to cancel these shares and reduce the overall share count. The shares were bought at an average price of 74.33 pence, adding to a total of 180,306,880 shares repurchased since March 2024. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by decreasing the share supply and potentially increasing earnings per share.

