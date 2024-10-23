ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased nearly 2 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with an average price of 76.07 pence per share. The company plans to cancel these shares, which will affect the total number of voting rights. Since March 2024, ITV has bought back over 164 million shares, signaling a strategic move to enhance shareholder value.

