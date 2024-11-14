News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 14, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 4.55 million ordinary shares at an average price of 62.80 pence per share, as part of its ongoing program initiated in March 2024. This move reduces the company’s outstanding shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value by concentrating ownership. Following this transaction, ITV retains over 120 million shares in treasury, with total voting rights now standing at approximately 3.84 billion.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.