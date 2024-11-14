ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 4.55 million ordinary shares at an average price of 62.80 pence per share, as part of its ongoing program initiated in March 2024. This move reduces the company’s outstanding shares, potentially enhancing shareholder value by concentrating ownership. Following this transaction, ITV retains over 120 million shares in treasury, with total voting rights now standing at approximately 3.84 billion.

