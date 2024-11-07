ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 3,732,071 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the highest price paid per share at 70.60 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, affecting the total number of voting rights. Since March 2024, ITV has bought back over 192 million shares, enhancing shareholder value.

