News & Insights

Stocks

ITV plc Boosts Shareholder Value with Buyback

November 07, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased 3,732,071 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the highest price paid per share at 70.60 pence. The company plans to cancel these shares, affecting the total number of voting rights. Since March 2024, ITV has bought back over 192 million shares, enhancing shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.