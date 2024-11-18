ITV plc Boosts Share Value with Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

ITV plc has repurchased over 5.3 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, with plans to cancel these shares. This move reduces the total shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares for investors. Since March, ITV has bought back more than 226 million shares, indicating a significant investment in its own stock.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.