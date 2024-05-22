News & Insights

ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Program

May 22, 2024

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has actively repurchased 1,520,929 of its own shares at a volume-weighted average price of 77.44 pence per share, as part of its ongoing share buyback program initiated in March 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, and following the transaction, the total number of ITV’s voting rights stands at 4,005,121,635. The buyback reflects ITV’s strategy to manage its capital and return value to shareholders.

