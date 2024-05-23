ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Effort

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 1,662,145 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 76.69 pence each, as authorized at their recent AGM. Following the transaction, ITV is holding nearly 49 million shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. This move is part of a larger buyback initiative that has been ongoing since March, with shares acquired at an average price of 71.75 pence.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.