ITV plc Advances Share Buyback Effort

May 23, 2024 — 01:17 pm EDT

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has actively engaged in a share buyback program, purchasing 1,662,145 of its ordinary shares at a volume-weighted average price of 76.69 pence each, as authorized at their recent AGM. Following the transaction, ITV is holding nearly 49 million shares in treasury, affecting the total number of voting rights available to shareholders. This move is part of a larger buyback initiative that has been ongoing since March, with shares acquired at an average price of 71.75 pence.

