ITV Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ITV plc has repurchased over 6.2 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. These shares were bought at prices ranging between 62.35 and 65.50 pence per share and will be canceled, reducing the overall number of shares in circulation. Since March 2024, ITV has repurchased a total of 246.6 million shares, reflecting its commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

For further insights into GB:ITV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.