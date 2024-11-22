News & Insights

ITV Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback Program

November 22, 2024 — 12:24 pm EST

ITV plc (GB:ITV) has released an update.

ITV plc has repurchased over 6.2 million of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, aiming to enhance shareholder value. These shares were bought at prices ranging between 62.35 and 65.50 pence per share and will be canceled, reducing the overall number of shares in circulation. Since March 2024, ITV has repurchased a total of 246.6 million shares, reflecting its commitment to optimizing its capital structure.

