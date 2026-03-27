Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) Price Target Increased by 22.56% to 61.88

The average one-year price target for Ituran Location and Control (NasdaqGS:ITRN) has been revised to $61.88 / share. This is an increase of 22.56% from the prior estimate of $50.49 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.41% from the latest reported closing price of $50.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 177 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ituran Location and Control. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 20.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ITRN is 0.30%, an increase of 22.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.10% to 12,742K shares. The put/call ratio of ITRN is 0.22, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Renaissance Technologies holds 931K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 977K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%.

Ibex Investors holds 896K shares representing 4.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 858K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 819K shares , representing an increase of 4.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 33.50% over the last quarter.

Acadian Asset Management holds 791K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 745K shares , representing an increase of 5.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 20.33% over the last quarter.

Vulcan Value Partners holds 540K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares , representing a decrease of 11.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ITRN by 9.18% over the last quarter.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.