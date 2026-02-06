ITT's Q4 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Increase Y/Y

ITT Inc.’s ITT fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.85 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79. The bottom line jumped 23% year over year, aided by improved operational performance.



Total revenues of $1.1 billion beat the consensus estimate of $1 billion. The top line increased 13.5% year over year. Organic sales rose 8.6% year over year, driven by increased volume, pricing actions and contributions from the Svanehøj and kSARIA acquisitions.



In 2025, ITT reported net revenues of $3.94 billion, which increased 8.5% year over year. The company’s adjusted earnings were $6.72 per share, up 14.3% year over year.

ITT’s Segmental Results

Revenues from the Industrial Process segment totaled $423.1 million, up 16.7% year over year. Strength in pump projects and pricing actions aided the segment’s performance. Organic sales increased 11.3% and adjusted operating income grew 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pinned at $392.5 million.



Revenues from the Motion Technologies segment amounted to $360.8 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 10.7%. The higher sales were attributable to solid momentum in Friction original equipment and growth in aftermarket. Organic revenues increased 3.4% year over year. Adjusted operating income increased 12.9%. Our estimate for segmental revenues was pinned at $320.9 million.



Revenues from the Connect & Control Technologies segment of $271.2 million rose 12.5% year over year on a reported basis and 11.5% organically. Our estimate was $278.6 million. The results were driven by growth in aerospace and defense, and favorable pricing actions. Adjusted operating income increased 21.4% year over year.

ITT’s Margin Profile

ITT’s cost of revenues increased 11% year over year to $679.9 million. The gross profit jumped 18.2% to $374.1 million.



General and administrative expenses increased 45.4% year over year to $107.6 million. Sales and marketing expenses rose 11.9% to $61.0 million. Research and development expenses decreased 4.3% year over year to $26.8 million.



Adjusted operating income rose 19.2% year over year to $194.1 million. The margin expanded 90 basis points to 18.4%.

ITT’s Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Exiting the fourth quarter, ITT had cash and cash equivalents of $1.74 billion compared with $439.3 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2024. The company’s short-term borrowings were $261.3 million compared with $427.6 million at the end of December 2024.



In 2025, ITT generated net cash of $668.8 million from operating activities compared with $562.6 million in the year-ago period. Capital expenditure totaled $121.3 million in the same period, down 2.1% year over year. Free cash flow was $555.4 million compared with $438.7 million in the prior-year period.



During 2025, ITT paid out dividends of $111.0 million, up 6% year over year. It repurchased shares worth $521 million in the period.

Dividend Update

ITT’s board announced an 10% hike in the quarterly dividend rate to 38.6 cents per share (annually: $1.54). The dividend will be paid to shareholders on April 6, of record as of March 6.

ITT's Outlook

ITT has issued its financial outlook for the first quarter of 2026. The company expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $1.68-$1.72 per share.



Management projects revenue growth to be approximately 11% (5% organically). Operating margin is estimated to be more than 18%.

ITT’s Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

