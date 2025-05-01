ITT Inc. Updates 2025 Guidance On GAAP Basis

Markets
(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT) said it is updating 2025 guidance on a GAAP basis. The company now expects revenue growth of 2% to 4%, operating margin of 17.5% to 18.4% and EPS of $5.80 to $6.20. The company noted that there is no change to 2025 full year adjusted guidance. The company continues to expect organic revenue growth of 3% to 5%; adjusted operating margin of 18.1% to 19.0%, up 40 to 130 bps; adjusted EPS of $6.10 to $6.50; and free cash flow of $450 million to $500 million, representing free cash flow margin of 12% to 13% for full year 2025.

For the first quarter, earnings came in at $108.4 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $111.5 million, or $1.35 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.45 increased 2% compared to prior year, driven by productivity and pricing actions. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Revenue for the period rose 0.3% to $913.0 million from $910.6 million last year.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.351 per share on outstanding common stock. ITT's Board approved the cash dividend for the second quarter of 2025, which will be payable on June 30, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 2, 2025.

