ITT Inc. Maintains 2024 Guidance

August 01, 2024 — 07:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT) said the company is maintaining its 2024 revenue, margin, EPS and free cash flow guidance despite the Wolverine divestiture. The company continues to expect revenue growth of 9% to 12%, up 4% to 7% on an organic basis; full year EPS of $5.51 to $5.76 and adjusted EPS of $5.65 to $5.90; and free cash flow of $435 million to $475 million.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.319 per share on the company's outstanding common stock. ITT's Board approved the cash dividend for the third quarter of 2024, which will be payable on Sept. 30, 2024, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Sept. 3, 2024.

