ITT Inc. (ITT) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

A strong stock as of late has been ITT (ITT). Shares have been marching higher, with the stock up 3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $197.07 in the previous session. ITT has gained 30.9% since the start of the year compared to the -1.1% gain for the Zacks Conglomerates sector and the -1.1% return for the Zacks Diversified Operations industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on October 29, 2025, ITT reported EPS of $1.78 versus consensus estimate of $1.67 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 2.23%.

For the current fiscal year, ITT is expected to post earnings of $6.56 per share on $3.87 in revenues. This represents a 11.95% change in EPS on a 6.48% change in revenues. For the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $7.38 per share on $4.06 in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 12.42% and 5.03%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

While ITT has moved to its 52-week high over the past few weeks, investors need to be asking, what is next for the company? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

ITT has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are B and A, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 28.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 18.8X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 24.6X versus its peer group's average of 11.5X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 2.28. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, ITT currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if ITT meets the list of requirements. Thus, it seems as though ITT shares could have a bit more room to run in the near term.

How Does ITT Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of ITT have been soaring, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? One industry peer that looks good is Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR (CIB). CIB has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value Score of A, a Growth Score of B, and a Momentum Score of C.

Earnings were strong last quarter. Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR beat our consensus estimate by 7.83%, and for the current fiscal year, CIB is expected to post earnings of $7.27 per share on revenue of $6.87 billion.

Shares of Grupo Cibest S.A. - Sponsored ADR have gained 12.7% over the past month, and currently trade at a forward P/E of 7.96X and a P/CF of 7.98X.

The Diversified Operations industry is in the top 22% of all the industries we have in our universe, so it looks like there are some nice tailwinds for ITT and CIB, even beyond their own solid fundamental situation.

