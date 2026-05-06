ITT Inc. Bottom Line Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $78.0 million, or $0.89 per share. This compares with $108.4 million, or $1.33 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ITT Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.7 million or $1.98 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 32.7% to $1.212 billion from $913.0 million last year.

ITT Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $78.0 Mln. vs. $108.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.89 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue: $1.212 Bln vs. $913.0 Mln last year.

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