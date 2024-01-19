News & Insights

Markets
ITT

ITT Completes Acquisition Of Svanehoj

January 19, 2024 — 03:39 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT), a specialty industrial machinery manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Svanehoj Group, a supplier of pumps and aftermarket services.

The deal, which was previously announced on November 1, 2023, will be financed through a loan of 300 million euros.

Post-acquisition, Svanehoj's business will be merged with ITT's Industrial Process segment.

Svanehoj has around 400 employees working in its offices across Denmark, Singapore and France. It generated sales of $140 million in 2022.

Currently, ITT's stock is trading at $119.17, up 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ITT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.