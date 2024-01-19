ITT Completes Acquisition Of Svanehoj

(RTTNews) - ITT Inc. (ITT), a specialty industrial machinery manufacturer, announced on Friday that it has completed the acquisition of Svanehoj Group, a supplier of pumps and aftermarket services.

The deal, which was previously announced on November 1, 2023, will be financed through a loan of 300 million euros.

Post-acquisition, Svanehoj's business will be merged with ITT's Industrial Process segment.

Svanehoj has around 400 employees working in its offices across Denmark, Singapore and France. It generated sales of $140 million in 2022.

Currently, ITT's stock is trading at $119.17, up 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

