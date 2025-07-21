ItsEasy.com Partners with Telos Corporation to Launch Permanent TSA PreCheck Enrollment Centers in Manhattan

ItsEasy.com and Telos Corporation launched permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment centers in Manhattan to streamline travel document processes.

Quiver AI Summary

ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services and Telos Corporation announced the opening of two permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment centers located in itsEasy.com's offices at the MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. This follows successful pop-up enrollment events earlier in 2025. The new centers aim to simplify the TSA PreCheck enrollment process for travelers, allowing them to complete their application in person after pre-enrollment online. Telos emphasizes its commitment to making TSA PreCheck more accessible, providing convenient security screening options for millions of travelers. The enrollment centers will operate Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 6 PM ET, and applicants can expect to receive their Known Traveler Number within a few days after the appointment.

Potential Positives

Establishment of two permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment centers at high-profile Manhattan locations, enhancing accessibility for customers.

Partnership with Telos Corporation, a recognized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider, strengthens ItsEasy.com's service offerings.

Opportunity to streamline the travel document processes, addressing customers' growing travel needs effectively.

Increased visibility and credibility by being associated with Telos, which operates 387 enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S.

Potential Negatives

The announcement relies heavily on previous pop-up enrollment events, which raises concerns about the permanence and sustainability of the new enrollment centers.

The company warns about the inherent risks and uncertainties related to forward-looking statements, which may create apprehension among investors and stakeholders regarding the company's financial performance.

There is no mention of specific benefits or competitive advantages this partnership will provide over existing TSA PreCheck enrollment locations, which may raise doubts about its market impact.

FAQ

What are the new TSA PreCheck locations in Manhattan?

The new TSA PreCheck enrollment centers are located at the MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center in Manhattan.

What are the operating hours for TSA PreCheck enrollment?

The TSA PreCheck enrollment centers operate Monday to Friday, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM (ET).

How can I schedule a TSA PreCheck appointment?

You can schedule an appointment online at https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov after pre-enrolling.

What is the processing time for TSA PreCheck applications?

Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3 to 5 business days after submission.

Can teenagers accompany parents through TSA PreCheck lanes?

Yes, teenagers aged 13-17 can accompany enrolled parents through TSA PreCheck if traveling on the same reservation.

Full Release



NEW YORK and ASHBURN, Va., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





ItsEasy.com





Passport & Visa Services, the leading passport and visa expediting company that has processed over 2 million passport and visa applications, and





Telos Corporation





(NASDAQ: TLS), an



authorized TSA PreCheck



®



enrollment provider



, today announced the unveiling of two permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment centers at ItsEasy.com’s NYC office locations within the iconic and easily accessible Manhattan landmarks, the MetLife Building and Rockefeller Center (Concourse Level). This announcement follows the



successful pop-up enrollment events held in March 2025



at these locations.





“Partnering with Telos to offer permanent TSA PreCheck enrollment services at our centrally located Manhattan offices reflects our ongoing mission to serve our customers’ growing travel needs,” said David Alwadish, founder and CEO of ItsEasy.com Passport and Visa Services. “We’re making it even easier to streamline both domestic and global travel document processes, as an authorized Telos partner.”





The ItsEasy.com locations offering TSA PreCheck enrollment by Telos are in the heart of Grand Central Station:



The MetLife Building Lobby, 200 Park Ave., New York, NY 10166



; and at the iconic



Rockefeller Center, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, Floor 1 (Concourse Level), New York, NY 10112



.







ITSEASY.COM TSA PRECHECK ENROLLMENT HOURS:







Monday – Friday





10:00 AM – 6:00 PM (ET)







WHAT TO EXPECT











Enroll and Schedule:



Start your TSA PreCheck pre-enrollment online at





https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov





and book an in-person appointment at the nearest ItsEasy.com TSA PreCheck enrollment location to complete your application. Ensure you have the





required identification





for your appointment.



Start your TSA PreCheck pre-enrollment online at and book an in-person appointment at the nearest ItsEasy.com TSA PreCheck enrollment location to complete your application. Ensure you have the for your appointment.





Visit:



During your 10-minute in-person appointment, we will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment.



During your 10-minute in-person appointment, we will scan and validate your identity documents, capture your photo and fingerprints, and collect payment.





Complete



: Once your application is submitted, your data will be securely transmitted to TSA, which will make the final decision regarding your TSA PreCheck eligibility. Most applicants receive their Known Traveler Number (KTN) within 3 to 5 business days.











“Our collaboration with ItsEasy.com strengthens our commitment to making TSA PreCheck enrollment more accessible than ever in the Big Apple,” said John B. Wood, CEO and chairman, Telos. “We now offer 387 TSA PreCheck enrollment and renewal locations across the U.S, helping to streamline travel for millions of travelers.”





New TSA PreCheck applicants can pre-enroll online and schedule an in-person enrollment appointment at one of Telos’ 387 enrollment centers across the U.S. by visiting the authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment by Telos website,





https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov





.





Current TSA PreCheck members throughout the U.S. can renew directly on Telos’ authorized TSA PreCheck website, regardless of the provider they enrolled with originally:





https://tsaprecheckbytelos.tsa.dhs.gov





.





TSA PreCheck members benefit from the convenience of keeping shoes, belts and light jackets on through the security checkpoint, and keeping electronics and 3-1-1 compliant liquids in carry-on bags. Members typically get through security screening much faster, with about 99% of members waiting less than 10 minutes at airport checkpoints nationwide. Teenagers, aged 13-17, may accompany TSA PreCheck enrolled parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening lanes when traveling on the same airline reservation and when the TSA PreCheck indicator appears on the teen’s boarding pass. Children 12 and under may accompany an enrolled parent or guardian in the TSA PreCheck lanes without restriction.







About TSA PreCheck







®









TSA PreCheck is a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Trusted Traveler program that allows enrolled travelers expedited screening through airport security. TSA PreCheck lanes are located at over 200 airports with 90+ airlines participating. Since TSA first launched the TSA PreCheck application program as a DHS Trusted Traveler Program for low-risk travelers in December 2013, active membership in the program has grown to more than 22 million members.







About ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services











ItsEasy.com





Passport & Visa Services is a leading passport and visa expediting company that has processed over 2 million passport and visa applications on behalf of their US-based customers. ItsEasy.com has been a trusted agent of the US Department of State since 1976, authorized to provide US passport services to the public for a fee. ItsEasy.com’s team of qualified passport and visa experts help passport & visa processes go forward, pre-review their customers' applications & photos to ensure they're in line with governmental requirements, and provide their customers with peace of mind, while saving them time and effort when they request these important government documents. ItsEasy.com submits passport & visa applications and obtains passports and visas on behalf of their customers. If there is a problem with an application, ItsEasy.com can interact with the U.S. Government or foreign agencies on the customer’s behalf to resolve problems at hand. Taking all the headache out of obtaining passports and visas, ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services is known for its ItsEasy Passport Renewal & Photo App, which offers the safest and most cost-effective way to renew a passport from one's home or office. For urgent passports needed within 14 days, ItsEasy.com offers rush services. ItsEasy.com Passport & Visa Services has been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Forbes, The Washington Post, and more.







About Telos Corporation









Telos Corporation



(NASDAQ: TLS) empowers and protects the world’s most security-conscious organizations with solutions for continuous security assurance of individuals, systems, and information. Telos’ offerings include cybersecurity solutions for IT risk management and information security; cloud security solutions to protect cloud-based assets and enable continuous compliance with industry and government security standards; and enterprise security solutions for identity and access management, secure mobility, organizational messaging, and network management and defense. The company serves commercial enterprises, regulated industries and government customers around the world.







FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS – TELOS CORPORATION







This press release contains forward-looking statements which are made under the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on Telos Corporation’s (“the Company”) management’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions about future events, conditions and results and on information currently available to them. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. The Company believes that these risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” set forth from time to time in the Company’s filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by the Company, copies of which are available at https://investors.telos.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.





Although the Company bases these forward-looking statements on assumptions that its management believes are reasonable when made, the Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and industry developments, may differ materially from statements made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Given these risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond its control, the Company cautions the reader not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of such statement and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of the statement, even if new information becomes available in the future. Comparisons of results for current and any prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless specifically expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.







Media:





media@telos.com









Investors:





InvestorRelations@telos.com





