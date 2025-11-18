It's Getting Harder to Max Out a 401(k) in 2026. Here's Why

Key Points

The reason it's important to save for retirement is simple. Without savings, you might struggle to cover your living expenses once your career comes to an end.

If you earn an average paycheck, Social Security might replace about 40% of it in retirement. That assumes benefits aren't broadly cut, which is a possibility given Social Security's current financial situation.

Most retirees need about 70% to 80% replacement income to maintain a comfortable lifestyle. So it's important to build retirement savings to supplement your Social Security.

If you have access to a 401(k) plan through your job, you have a prime opportunity to build savings. The nice thing about 401(k)s is that they're funded automatically through payroll deductions, making it easy to stay on track with your contributions.

Meanwhile, if you're able to max out your 401(k), you could really set yourself up for a sweet retirement. But maxing out will be harder to do in 2026. Here's the reason why.

Contribution limits for 401(k)s are increasing

The benefit of saving for retirement in a 401(k) is getting to enjoy a tax break on your money. Traditional 401(k)s are funded with pre-tax dollars, and investment gains are tax-deferred, which means you don't pay taxes on gains until you take withdrawals. Roth 401(k) are funded with after-tax dollars, but both investment gains and withdrawals are tax-free.

Plus, Roth 401(k)s don't force savers to take required minimum distributions. So that's another plus.

In 2026, the 401(k) contribution limit for workers under age 50 is increasing from $23,500 to $24,500. Meanwhile, the limit for catch-up contributions for workers 50 and over is rising from $7,500 to $8,000. So all told, workers 50 and up will be able to put $32,500 into their 401(k)s.

However, there's an exception for savers ages 60 to 63. Thanks to changes that came about from Secure 2.0, people in that age range get a special $11,250 catch-up in their 401(k)s.

That catch-up is instead of the $8,000 catch-up that applies to people 50 and over. The two catch-ups cannot be stacked. But this means that savers aged 60 to 63 can put a total of $35,750 into a 401(k) in 2026.

It will be harder to max out your 401(k) next year

Because 401(k) limits are rising in 2026, maxing out will be a harder thing to do. But you don't need to sweat it if you're unable to max out your 401(k) in the new year.

The reality is that any money you put into your 401(k) is a contribution toward your future financial security. The key is to fund a 401(k) to the best of your ability consistently, and to raise your contribution rate as your income increases.

That said, one thing you should really aim to do in 2026 is snag your complete employer 401(k) match. Workplace matches represent free money for your retirement, so you should do everything in your power to avoid giving yours up.

If you're getting a raise in 2025, one thing you may want to do is send it into your 401(k) automatically so you don't miss the extra money. It's especially worth doing that if it allows you to claim your match in full.

Of course, if you are able to max out your 401(k) in 2026, you'll potentially shield more of your income from taxes or enjoy a greater tax break in the course of building your nest egg. But most people can't max out a 401(k), and that's nothing to get upset about – especially if you're doing your best to build savings and commit to funding your workplace retirement plan over many years.

