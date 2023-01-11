Itron's (ITRI) Smart Meter Solutions Continue to Gain Traction

Itron Inc. ITRI has announced a collaboration with Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool) to improve the efficiency of the latter's cooling systems and increase customer satisfaction.

Qatar Cool has upgraded its existing Itron data collection and meter data management (MDM) solution, EMMSYS MDM, and has ordered 25,000 Itron thermal energy meters for cooling applications.

The deployment of the meters will be done in collaboration with Itron's channel partner - Qatar International First for Electromechanical Company.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

The EMMSYS MDM solution will help Qatar Cool increase customer awareness and satisfaction by providing them access to detailed consumption reports and optional alerts for high cooling usage. The newly designed web interface will enable Qatar Cool's field technicians to remotely access the data collection system.

The upgraded EMMSYS MDM solution will provide Qatar Cool with various tools to improve the overall efficiency of their cooling systems. The solution will enable the utility to perform detailed data analysis and build out work order management modules, which will help them to identify any issues with the cooling system and take appropriate action to resolve them.

Additionally, the solution will allow Qatar Cool to create diagrams and map overviews, which will help them to visualize the cooling system and identify potential areas for improvement. Lastly, the EMMSYS MDM solution can be easily connected to Qatar Cool's billing system, which will make the process of billing customers for their cooling usage more efficient.

Itron is one of the major suppliers of a broad array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software and devices globally.

Itron’s solutions continue to gain significant traction. Recently, the company announced a collaboration with Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE) to install 260,000 Itron smart streetlights across BGE’s territory. This will help BGE to reduce energy consumption and enhance the safety of its customers.

The company plans to expand its global presence in the utility sector with numerous collaborations.

However, the company’s performance is being affected due to unexpected supplier decommitments, inadequate component deliveries and the irregular timing of crucial components arriving at the company’s factories despite a robust customer demand environment.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). Shares of ITRI have lost 14.1% compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 13.2% in the past year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Asure Software ASUR. Arista Networks and Jabil sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas Asure Software carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 0.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 13.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 2.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 23%.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 83.3%. Shares of ASUR have soared 37.5% in the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.