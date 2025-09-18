Itron's AMI Solution Deployed by ASPA for Grid Modernization

Itron, Inc. ITRI recently announced that its Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution is being leveraged by the American Samoa Power Authority (“ASPA”) to modernize the utility’s electricity distribution network. As part of ASPA’s digital transformation roadmap, the deployment will include smart electric meters, the UtilityIQ headend application suite and iPay prepayment software. The initiative is aimed at improving operational efficiency, enhancing billing accuracy and boosting customer satisfaction across ASPA’s power grid.

Itron’s AMI deployment will provide ASPA with enhanced visibility into electricity meter data while empowering customers to better understand and reduce their consumption through detailed usage insights.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

The deployment integrates several Itron innovations tailored to the island’s tropical climate and geographical constraints. These include the Gen5 CENTRON II solid-state residential smart meters with advanced AMI features, a Gen5 communication network delivering secure, long-range connectivity and seamless iPay integration for flexible payment options. Additionally, Itron’s UtilityIQ software suite will manage real-time consumption data, giving ASPA greater operational control and insight.

Itron highlighted the evolution of its collaboration with ASPA. The company has previously supported ASPA with smaller projects aimed at enhancing meter reading and data accuracy. ASPA is advancing into a full-scale digital transformation, and the company is pleased to continue its partnership to help modernize its network and strengthen the grid edge.

Momentum in the grid edge intelligence platform bodes well. The platform’s growth is being driven by various factors, including data center-related demand growth, reindustrialization and production localization, as well as the electrification of transportation and homes.

Itron Rides on Strategic Partnerships

Strategic collaborations and deal wins are proving to be Itron’s key strength areas. In August 2025, Itron partnered with Pacific Technologies and the Water Authority of Fiji (“WAF”) to launch the first-ever smart water metering project in the Fiji Islands. The deployment began in May 2025 and is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2025. By leveraging Itron’s smart water solutions, WAF is accelerating its digital transformation to provide sustainable, efficient and reliable water and sanitation services across the nation.

In June 2025, Itron announced teaming up with HEDNO (inked deal on May 28), Greece’s sole electricity distributor and one of Europe’s largest, to help it modernize its grid using Grid Edge Intelligence, giving customers better energy insights and supporting Greece’s net-zero emissions goal by 2050. In April 2025, Itron partnered with Norgesnett to launch the first edge computing deployment in the Nordic region using DI-enabled smart meters from Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, marking a key step in grid modernization. In March 2025, Itron, Schneider Electric and Microsoft tied up to deliver a Grid Edge Intelligence solution using AI, big data and real-time DI. The collaboration combines Itron’s DI tech, Schneider’s grid solutions and Microsoft’s cloud platform to boost grid reliability and efficiency. It partnered with Tesla and Xcel Energy to launch an advanced virtual power plant in Colorado.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 12.2% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 6.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Other Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Kimball Electronics, Inc. KE, Hayward Holdings, Inc. HAYW and SiTime Corporation SITM. KE sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while HAYW carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

KE’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 23.67%. In the last reported quarter, Kimball delivered an earnings surprise of 70%. Its shares have surged 68.6% in the past year.

Hayward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 10.68%. In the last reported quarter, HAYW delivered an earnings surprise of 9.09%. HAYW’s long-term earnings growth rate is 9.5%. Its shares have inched up 0.5% in the past year.

SiTime’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 66.64%. In the last reported quarter, SITM delivered an earnings surprise of 62.07%. Its shares have jumped 65.7% in the past year.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (KE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SiTime Corporation (SITM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (HAYW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.