Itron Unveils Resourcefulness Digital Badge for Energy-Water Education

Itron, Inc. ITRI has introduced the Resourcefulness Digital Badge, a free educational credential aimed at expanding awareness of the critical relationship between energy and water systems. The program is delivered through an online learning platform designed to make sustainability education widely accessible, supported by the University of Texas at Austin LBJ School of Public Affairs.

The digital badge builds on Itron’s existing Resourcefulness e-course, extending its mission to help individuals better understand and manage energy and water resources. Through a flexible, self-paced format, participants can explore the interconnected nature of energy and water systems, along with both technical and non-technical solutions to today’s resource challenges. The course also examines the environmental and societal implications of shifting energy and water availability.

What Does This Program Offer?

The program allows users to complete modules on their own schedule from anywhere in the world designed for learners at all stages. Upon completion, participants earn the Resourcefulness Digital Badge, a recognized credential that can be showcased on resumes, LinkedIn profiles and academic applications. The initiative is intended for students, professionals and anyone seeking to deepen their knowledge and contribute to a more sustainable future.

The offering is part of Resourcefulness, Itron’s broader corporate social responsibility (CSR) program focused on equipping individuals with the skills and mindset needed to use energy and water more efficiently. This initiative reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to investing in education that promotes conservation, sustainability and career pathways in the energy and water sectors.

Itron highlighted that empowering individuals with knowledge is key to tackling global challenges. By encouraging critical thinking, innovation and responsible decision-making, the program seeks to inspire meaningful action toward sustainability.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

As part of the launch, Itron will host a LinkedIn Live session on April 22, where audiences can learn more about the initiative. The digital badge program also complements Itron’s wider portfolio of educational efforts, including Power Over Energy and Discovery Education Conservation Station.

Itron expects to gain from new contracts and a healthy demand environment. The new Resiliency Solutions unit, added via acquisitions, is expected to generate $65-$70 million in revenue at 70% gross margins in 2026. For 2026, management projects revenues to be between $2.35 billion and $2.45 billion, suggesting an increase of 1% year over year at the midpoint.

Itron is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on April 28. For the quarter, Itron expects revenues to be between $565 million and $575 million, suggesting a decline of 6% year over year at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $1.20-$1.30, implying a decline of 18% year over year at the midpoint. The decline in interest income tied to the acquisitions is expected to trim about 13 cents per share from first-quarter 2026 EPS.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 28.9% in the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 14.3%.



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Key Picks From the Computer and Technology Space

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Cognex Corporation CGNX, Fortive Corporation FTV and SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. SSNC. CVLT and PEGA currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while SSNC carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cognex Corporation’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 19.2%. In the last reported quarter, CGNX delivered an earnings surprise of 22.7%. Its shares have increased 102.2% in the past year.

Fortive’s earnings beat the consensus estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, met in one and missed in another, with the average surprise being 5.59%. In the last reported quarter, FTV delivered an earnings surprise of 8.43%. Its shares have improved 19.7% in the past year.

SS&C Technologies’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 4.2%. In the last reported quarter, SSNC delivered an earnings surprise of 4.3%. Its shares have decreased 10.4% in the past year.

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Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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