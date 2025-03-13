Itron Unveils IntelliFLEX to Boost Grid Flexibility & DER Optimization

Itron Inc. ITRI recently introduced IntelliFLEX, a cutting-edge grid-edge Distributed Energy Resource Management System (DERMS) designed to provide real-time visibility, control and optimization of behind-the-meter DERs. By harnessing Grid-Edge Intelligence (GEI), IntelliFLEX helps utilities unlock up to 20% additional capacity in the distribution grid while deferring expensive infrastructure investments. This transformative solution will be showcased at DISTRIBUTECH 2025 from March 24-27.



IntelliFLEX, part of ITRI’s GEI portfolio, is a flexible, end-to-end solution for near real-time DER optimization. It enables aggregation, forecasting and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven load balancing across AMI networks, DER aggregators and consumer energy assets. Key features include managing grid services, peak demand and flexible interconnections. IntelliFLEX works with Itron and third-party AMI networks or as a standalone system, helping utilities at any stage of grid modernization. When combined with distributed intelligence and AMI data, it enhances grid capacity through advanced planning, visibility and DER management.

Notable Capabilities of ITRI’s IntelliFLEX

The state-of-the-art solution uses existing AMI data to enhance visibility across the low-voltage distribution network, from customer premises to service transformers, improving outage response and energy efficiency. It also enables seamless bi-directional data exchange between AMI and Grid Operations, Planning and Forecasting through partnerships with leading ADMS providers.



IntelliFLEX efficiently integrates and manages EVs, batteries, controllable loads and solar assets to reduce peak demand using proprietary protocols and industry standards like IEEE 2030.5, OCPP and OpenADR. It helps to reduce outages by dynamically optimizing DERs and engaging consumers to balance supply and demand. It aids utilities in meeting evolving regulations, such as FERC 2222 (U.S.), NEM reform (Australia) and §14a EnWG (Germany), while streamlining interconnection approvals.



With AI-powered forecasting, the solution manages millions of DERs with high-precision demand predictions. Built on Itron’s Intelligent Edge Operating System, IntelliFLEX ensures high-performance computing at the grid edge. Through advanced predictive modeling, the solution bolsters load-balancing strategies, minimizing grid stress. It facilitates smooth utility integration by connecting with AMI, ADMS, GIS and Utility Operations, reducing deployment costs.

Innovative Product Launches Buoy ITRI’s Portfolio

As the energy landscape rapidly evolves, Itron’s frequent product launches embedded with cutting-edge features effectively address the challenges utilities face. The initiatives also bode well for the company’s long-term prospects.



In October 2024, Itron introduced its CityEdge portfolio, an open, flexible platform that integrates IoT technologies to address current and future urban challenges. Rebranding its proven smart city and lighting solutions, CityEdge supports cities in five essential areas — smart lighting, traffic management, sustainability, public safety and utilities like energy and water.



In March 2024, Itron unveiled the Low Voltage Distributed Energy Resource Management Solution (LV DERMS). The solution will simultaneously maintain stability within the low-voltage network for CERs, like rooftop solar or battery storage. Itron’s LV DERMS model plans to address the complexities of grid instability arising in the LV network due to energy transition.



Earlier, the company launched Active Transformer Load and Voltage Monitoring (ATLM/ATVM) applications. These apps are distributed intelligence (DI)-enabled and belong to the company’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio. The new apps are designed to aid utilities in gaining increased visibility into the low-voltage distribution grid.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). The stock has gained 18.2% in the past year against the Zacks Electronics-Testing Equipment industry’s decline of 7.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

