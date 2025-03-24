Itron, Schneider Electric, and Microsoft Join Forces to Enhance Grid Edge Intelligence Solutions for Utilities

Itron, Schneider Electric, and Microsoft expand collaboration for advanced Grid Edge Intelligence solutions enhancing utility grid efficiency and reliability.

Itron, Inc. and Schneider Electric are expanding their collaboration with Microsoft to create a comprehensive Grid Edge Intelligence solution aimed at improving utility grid visibility and control. This partnership leverages Itron's distributed intelligence technology to enhance real-time data integration, ultimately increasing grid reliability during unplanned events and supporting the management of distributed energy resources (DERs). The solution will incorporate Itron’s and Schneider Electric’s systems, along with Microsoft’s AI capabilities, to facilitate better management of the electric distribution grid. Key functionalities include transformer-to-meter mapping, enhanced load flow accuracy, and volt-VAR optimization, which will allow utilities to optimize grid performance amidst increasing energy demand and infrastructure constraints. The solution is set to be available in North America by the end of 2025.

Itron is expanding its collaboration with industry leaders Schneider Electric and Microsoft, enhancing its position in the grid edge intelligence market.

The new comprehensive solution aims to address critical utility challenges, improving grid reliability and enabling utilities to better manage energy distribution through real-time data integration and AI analytics.

This initiative allows utilities to optimize existing infrastructure, potentially increasing grid capacity by up to 20%, which is crucial given current supply chain issues and long lead times for components.

The solution's early availability in North America by the end of 2025 positions Itron to capitalize on the growing demand for advanced energy management technologies amidst rising electricity demands and the adoption of distributed energy resources.

The press release highlights the long lead times for critical infrastructure components like transformers, which indicates potential challenges and delays in project implementation.

The reliance on collaboration with multiple companies (Schneider Electric and Microsoft) may raise concerns about dependency and the ability to effectively integrate solutions without operational disruptions.

The projected increase in electricity demand and complexity of the grid implies ongoing and escalating challenges for the company in meeting evolving market needs and competition.

What is Itron's collaboration with Schneider Electric and Microsoft about?

Itron, Schneider Electric, and Microsoft are collaborating to improve utility grid intelligence and control challenges.

How will this collaboration enhance grid reliability?

The collaboration will provide high-bandwidth, real-time data integration, improving efficiency and reliability during unplanned events.

What new capabilities will utilities gain from this solution?

Utilities will gain insights into distribution system load, enhance energy management, and optimize grid performance using analytics.

When will the Grid Edge Intelligence solution be available?

The solution will be available in North America by the end of 2025.

How can utilities benefit from enhanced Volt-VAR Optimization?

Enhanced Volt-VAR Optimization will reduce energy losses and improve the efficiency and reliability of the distribution grid.

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. and BOSTON, March 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)





Itron, Inc.





(NASDAQ: ITRI), a leader in grid edge intelligence, and





Schneider Electric





, a leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, are expanding





their





collaboration with





Microsoft





to deliver a



comprehensive Grid Edge Intelligence solution that addresses utility grid visibility and control challenges



.





This collaboration takes advantage of Itron’s distributed intelligence technology, accelerating the path to bring grid edge intelligence to the utility control center. This will improve grid reliability by establishing high-bandwidth, real-time and scalable data integration between the companies’ systems and enable the use of AI and big data analytics. For utilities, this means unlocking a range of new use cases that improve overall efficiency of the distribution system, its reliability and service restoration during unplanned events. These analytics are also a strong foundation to incorporate distributed energy resources (DERs) to benefit the same.





This collaboration of industry leaders in grid edge intelligence, energy management, automation, AI, data, and analytics will further enable utilities to manage the electric distribution grid with a myriad of use cases that require central control system applications to share enormous amounts of data with low latency. The companies are bringing to market a non-wires solution that addresses utility challenges during a critical period of infrastructure constraints where lead times for components like transformers are upwards of one to two years. With this non-wires solution, utilities can optimize the grid edge and central control system,



enhancing grid capacity of utilities’ existing infrastructure by as much as 20%, while maintaining grid asset loading within current design limits.







The collaboration will integrate Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions, Schneider Electric’s Digital Grid solutions, and Microsoft data and AI solutions to facilitate seamless data flow and provide visibility into distribution grid bottlenecks. With the combined solution, Itron’s distributed-intelligence (DI)-enabled meters send real-time insights from behind the service transformer, as well as from individual DERs, to Schneider Electric’s EcoStruxure ADMS, which enable seamless operation of distribution power system. This data exchange is housed in Microsoft’s unified AI-powered SaaS platform that brings together data and analytics into a single experience, which allows the utility to dramatically improve system visibility for both load and voltage conditions. It also provides a mechanism to reliably manage behind-the-meter DERs, such as EV charging equipment, without relying on the customer’s broadband connection.





Through this collaboration, the companies are accelerating use case adoption and integrating more data through distributed intelligence to enable new grid edge use cases, including:





Transformer-to-Meter Mapping



enables utilities to map which meters are wired to each service transformer. Accurate mapping helps utilities manage distribution system load more effectively, minimizing the degradation of transformers and ensuring optimal performance and grid reliability for the planned lifetime of the asset.





State Estimation / Load Flow Accuracy Improvement



helps grid operators understand exactly when and where the power grid is under strain, providing time to make adjustments and prolong the life of existing infrastructure while simultaneously improving overall power quality for consumers.





Enhanced Volt-VAR Optimization



(VVO) reduces the amount of energy required to move electricity through the distribution grid. VVO is a process used to actively manage voltage levels and reactive power on distribution circuits to reduce energy losses and improve efficiency and reliability.





Local DER Groups for Forecast and Management



allow utilities to build more accurate planning models to increase the efficiency of their future capital spending and reprioritize existing spend for infrastructure projects that are higher priority than historical planning methods.





“Electricity demand is rapidly increasing due to the electrification of transportation, heating and more. By 2050, the U.S. grid's capacity will have nearly doubled compared to 2022, according to the





U.S. Energy Information Administration





, in Canada, grid capacity is





projected





to reach 226 GW by 2050. This coupled with the increased adoption of DERs—like rooftop solar, battery energy storage, electric vehicles, and microgrids—is adding immense complexity to the electric grid,”



said Don Reeves, Itron’s senior vice president of Outcomes.



“Historically, utilities have had little visibility into the distribution grid below the substation and, to date, have relied on models and assumptions that are outdated, potentially leading to suboptimized power and load assumptions. With this collaboration, utilities can modernize these models with near real-time measurements, extending the observability of system loading and performance all the way to the customer premise.”





“Today’s changing energy landscape and evolving complexity of the energy value chain requires new ways to optimize supply and demand. Itron’s solutions deliver scalable real-time insight at the grid-edge and by expanding our collaboration to include Microsoft, we are furthering our commitment to digitizing, optimizing and automating utility operations for grid flexibility, resiliency and risk mitigation,” said



Matt Schnugg, CPO





at Schneider Electric.



“Improving insights and decision-making for utilities is urgent as utilities experience long lead times on transformers and other critical infrastructure components. Gaining a better understanding of bottlenecks in the distribution grid is critical.”





“Collaboration is key to addressing complex global energy challenges and creating the grid of the future. Working with Itron and Schneider Electric, we are enabling utilities to manage, interpret, and act on data-powered insights from the edge to the cloud. Together, we are broadening the reach of data integration and industry-specific AI, helping utilities drive better business outcomes,” said



Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy & Resources Industry at Microsoft.









The solution will initially be available in North America by the end of 2025.







To learn more, visit Itron at DISTRIBUTECH 2025, March 25-27, in Itron booth #3008.







Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us:





www.itron.com





.





Itron



®



and the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.







Schneider’s purpose is to



empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability



for all. We call this



Life Is On



.





Our mission is to be your



digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency



.





We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.





We are the



most local of global companies



. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared



Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered



values.





www.se.com









Alison Mallahan





Senior Manager, Corporate Communications





509-891-3802









PR@Itron.com









Paul Vincent





Vice President, Investor Relations





512-560-1172









Investors@itron.com











Itron, Inc.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.