Itron Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Decrease Y/Y, Stock Down

Itron, Inc. ITRI reported non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54 for the third quarter of 2025, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.1%. The company reported earnings of $1.84 per share in the prior-year quarter. Although the bottom line was in the range of management’s guidance ($1.45-$1.55), it declined 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Revenue of $581.6 million was down from $615.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The decline was mainly due to portfolio optimization initiatives and the timing of project implementations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $576.5 million. The top line within the guided range ($570-$585 million).

The company’s customers are facing unprecedented levels of complexity and uncertainty. As results demonstrate, they are increasingly adopting advanced technologies to navigate these challenges.

Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions are purpose-built to address dynamic, real-world problems in an evolving environment. By enhancing infrastructure agility, the company empowers utilities and municipalities to deliver greater reliability, efficiency and safety in their services.

The company now projects 2025 revenue of $2.35-$2.36 billion compared with the previous estimate of $2.35-$2.4 billion. At the midpoint, this represents a 3% decline from 2024, which included approximately $125 million in catch-up revenue. Excluding that one-time benefit, the midpoint of our updated guidance indicates roughly 2% year-over-year growth.

For 2025, non-GAAP earnings per share outlook has been raised from prior estimates, driven by the favorable tax item mentioned earlier. The company now anticipates non-GAAP EPS for 2025 to be between $6.84 and $6.94 compared with $6.00-$6.20 expected earlier.

Product revenues were $494.3 million (85% of total revenues), down 8.2% year over year. Service revenues totaled $87.3 million (15%), up 13.1%.

Itron ended the quarter with a record backlog of $4.3 billion compared with $4 billion a year ago. Third-quarter bookings reached $380 million.

In response to the year-over-year decline in earnings and revenues, ITRI's shares plunged 21.1% and closed the trading session at $108.99 on Oct. 30. The stock has lost 2.5% in the past year compared with the Zacks Electronics-Testing Equipment industry's decline of 2.3%.



Segments in Detail

Device Solutions (20.9% of total revenues): Revenue from this segment fell 16% (or 19% in constant currency) to $103.1 million, adversely impacted by a decline in legacy EMEA electricity products and lower water volumes in North America.

Networked Solutions (73.9%): Revenue dipped 6% to $365.4 million, primarily due to scheduling or timing of project implementations.

Outcomes (5.2%): Revenue rose 11% (or 10% in constant currency) to $25.8 million, driven by growth in recurring revenue.

Operating Details

Itron’s gross margin for the quarter rose significantly to 37.7%, a 360-basis point improvement year over year. This increase was attributed to a favorable product and customer mix.

Non-GAAP operating expenses remained flat at $130 million.

Non-GAAP operating income reached a record high of $89 million, marking a 12.7% year-over-year increase, driven by higher gross profit.

Adjusted EBITDA also hit a new record at $97.3 million, representing 16.7% of revenue, and reflecting a 9.8% increase from the prior year.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flows

As of Sept. 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.331 billion compared with $1.224 billion as of June 30, 2025. Accounts receivable were $369.5 million.

As of Sept. 30, net long-term debt was $787.9 million compared with $787 million as of June 30.

The company generated strong cash flow, with net cash from operations totaling $118 million and free cash flow of $113 million. The improvement was driven by stronger earnings, higher working capital and lower tax payments.

Q4 2025 Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2025, ITRI expects revenues to be between $555 million and $565 million, down 9% year over year at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $2.15-$2.25.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Itron carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

