Itron Plans $600 Mln Convertible Notes Offering

February 23, 2026 — 07:12 am EST

(RTTNews) - Itron, Inc. (ITRI), a technology and services company, on Monday announced plans to offer $600 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2032 in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers.

The company also granted initial purchasers an option to buy up to an additional $90 million of the notes.

Itron expects to enter into capped call transactions to reduce potential dilution upon conversion.

The company said that up to about $125 million of the net proceeds may also be used to repurchase stock concurrently with the pricing of the offering.

The company said that the proceeds will also be used to repay its 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 and for general corporate purposes.

In the pre-market trading, Itron is 1.56% lesser at $97.99 on the Nasdaq.

