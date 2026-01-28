Itron Partners With Snowflake to Advance AI-Driven Grid Planning

Itron, Inc. ITRI has announced a collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company, aimed at reshaping how utilities and cities plan and operate modern energy and water networks. As part of Snowflake’s newly launched Energy Solutions initiative, the partnership combines Itron’s deep expertise in grid edge intelligence with Snowflake’s fully managed, high-performance data platform. Together, the companies are addressing some of the most complex challenges facing utilities today, including distributed energy resource (DER) integration and large-scale grid modernization.

The accelerating adoption of DERs, such as rooftop solar, electric vehicles and battery storage, has added unprecedented complexity to power grids. Traditional planning tools were not built to handle the volatility and granularity of an increasingly electrified, decentralized system. Hour-by-hour fluctuations in demand and generation now require far greater computing power and more advanced analytics. By leveraging Snowflake’s scalable platform, Itron is delivering immediate value to utilities, enabling them to move beyond legacy models and respond effectively to the dynamics of the modern grid.

At the core of the collaboration is Itron’s advanced Grid Planning solution, powered by Snowflake. The solution streamlines utility planning and operations by ensuring validated data accuracy and enabling advanced forecasting. A key differentiator is Powerflow, a first-of-its-kind 8,760-hour system-wide analysis capability that can forecast load every hour of the day, years into the future, and down to the individual bus level. This granular visibility helps utilities identify capacity constraints, support the rapid growth of DERs, improve reliability and achieve meaningful cost savings, laying the foundation for the grid of the future.

The collaboration delivers several strategic benefits for utilities, including scalable performance through Snowflake’s automatic scaling, security and compliance features, as well as greater cost transparency via usage-based pricing and real-time monitoring. Utilities also gain operational flexibility through cloud-agnostic deployment across hyperscalers, simplified data integration aligned with industry standards and access to advanced AI-driven analytics for predictive maintenance, load forecasting and real-time grid optimization.

Itron’s advanced Grid Planning solution, powered by Snowflake, is being rolled out globally through a phased general availability schedule. The Model Validator and Load Forecasting modules are generally available today, while the Power Flow Analyzer and Hosting Capacity Analyzer are currently in private preview and expected to reach general availability in 2026. The full solution is available directly through Itron and runs on Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, allowing seamless deployment across leading cloud providers and ensuring flexibility for utilities worldwide.

Management highlighted that by combining Itron’s grid edge intelligence solutions with Snowflake’s AI-powered data platform, the company is enabling utilities to plan smarter, adapt faster and deliver reliable energy for the communities they serve.

Strategic collaborations, acquisitions and deal wins are proving to be Itron’s key strength areas. In November, Itron agreed to acquire privately held Locusview, a utility construction management software provider, for $525 million in cash, with the deal expected to close in January 2026. In October, Itron partnered with Gordian Technologies to add AI and machine learning to its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio. Through this collaboration and the Distributed Intelligence Developer Program, Itron will help utilities boost grid resilience, improve disaster management, enhance efficiency and provide affordable energy.

In a move to bolster its AI and safety analytics capabilities, Itron announced the planned acquisition of Urbint, Inc., a Miami-based software company specializing in predictive risk and safety intelligence for critical infrastructure. The $325 million all-cash deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter. Urbint’s platform uses AI to help utilities and energy providers predict and prevent safety incidents before they occur, perfectly complementing Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence strategy. This acquisition continues to expand its portfolio and leverage advanced technologies to help utilities navigate the evolving energy and infrastructure landscape.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, it expects revenues to be between $555 million and $565 million, down 9% year over year at the midpoint. Non-GAAP EPS is anticipated to be in the range of $2.15-$2.25.

Itron is scheduled to report fourth quarter and 2025 results on Feb. 17, 2026.

ITRI’s Zacks Rank and Stock Price Performance

ITRI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The stock has declined 27.5% in the past six months against the Zacks Electronics - Testing Equipment industry’s growth of 15.2%.



