Itron Partners with NVIDIA to Enhance AI Solutions for Utilities and Communities

Itron partners with NVIDIA to enhance grid edge AI solutions for utility management and decarbonization initiatives.

Quiver AI Summary

Itron, Inc. has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to enhance the adoption of AI-powered solutions for utilities and communities, focusing on challenges like grid resilience, operational efficiency, and disaster management. By integrating NVIDIA's AI technologies with Itron's Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, the partnership aims to transform utility operations through real-time data processing and predictive analytics. Itron, which has deployed over 13 million intelligence-enabled endpoints, will leverage NVIDIA's capabilities to improve energy distribution and demand forecasting, ultimately benefiting utilities and supporting decarbonization efforts. This collaboration signifies a significant advancement in how utilities can modernize their infrastructure and enhance service delivery through AI at the grid edge. More information about this partnership will be revealed soon, with details available at Itron's booth at DISTRIBUTECH in Dallas later this month.

Potential Positives

Itron's collaboration with NVIDIA enhances its Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, integrating AI-powered solutions that improve utility operations and decision-making through real-time data processing.

This partnership aims to support utilities in achieving critical goals like grid resilience, disaster management, and efficient energy distribution, directly addressing pressing industry challenges.

The integration of NVIDIA's AI technology is expected to lower barriers to AI adoption among utilities, promoting better demand forecasting and reducing risks like blackouts.

Itron's commitment to innovation and collaboration with a leading industry player like NVIDIA positions the company as a key contributor to the modernization and decarbonization of utility infrastructure.

Potential Negatives

Collaboration with NVIDIA may highlight Itron's dependency on external technology partners, raising concerns about its ability to independently innovate and compete in the rapidly evolving AI market.

The press release does not provide specific details on how this collaboration will directly impact Itron's financial performance or market share, leaving investors with uncertainties regarding the expected return on investment.

The vague statements about "challenges yet unknown" may suggest that Itron is not fully prepared to address potential future issues in the industry, which could undermine investor confidence.

FAQ

What is the collaboration between Itron and NVIDIA about?

The collaboration aims to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered solutions for utilities, enhancing energy and water management at the grid edge.

How will AI benefit utilities in this partnership?

AI will help optimize utility operations, enhance grid resilience, improve disaster management, and facilitate better consumer engagement and operational efficiency.

What is Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio?

Itron’s portfolio includes solutions for demand response, distributed energy resource management, and advanced analytics for smarter utility operations.

How does the collaboration enhance data processing for utilities?

The integration of NVIDIA's AI platform enables real-time data processing, providing actionable insights for quicker decision-making in utility operations.

Where can I learn more about Itron and NVIDIA’s collaboration?

More information will be available soon, and interested parties can visit Itron at DISTRIBUTECH, March 25-27, in Dallas, Texas.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ITRI Insider Trading Activity

$ITRI insiders have traded $ITRI stock on the open market 38 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 38 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ITRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

THOMAS DEITRICH (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 112,346 shares for an estimated $11,716,761 .

. JOAN S HOOPER (SVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 13,847 shares for an estimated $1,357,386 .

. DONALD L. III REEVES (SVP, Outcomes) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,253 shares for an estimated $837,526 .

. JOHN F. MARCOLINI (SVP, Networked Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,807 shares for an estimated $566,588 .

. JUSTIN K PATRICK (SVP, Device Solutions) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,727 shares for an estimated $266,543 .

. LAURIE ANN PULATIE-HAHN (SVP, HR) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 931 shares for an estimated $92,475 .

. CHRISTOPHER E. WARE (SVP, GC & Corp. Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 842 shares for an estimated $81,647 .

. MARY C. HEMMINGSEN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 750 shares for an estimated $80,452 .

. DAVID MARSHALL WRIGHT (VP, Corp. Controller & CAO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 587 shares for an estimated $58,062.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ITRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 209 institutional investors add shares of $ITRI stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ITRI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ITRI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Stephens issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

Janney Montgomery issued a "Buy" rating on 09/27/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ITRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ITRI forecast page.

Full Release



LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITRI), which is innovating new ways for utilities and cities to manage energy and water, today announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to address the industry’s most pressing challenges by accelerating the adoption of AI-powered solutions at the grid edge for utilities and communities. The collaboration uniquely combines Itron’s leading Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio with NVIDIA’s AI-powered solutions, integrating high-fidelity, real-time data to transform how utilities meet the demands of a rapidly changing industry. Itron will collaborate with NVIDIA to develop solutions for utilities to reach their goals, including grid resilience, disaster management and prevention, consumer engagement, operational efficiency, the secure delivery of affordable energy to customers – and challenges yet unknown.





Itron, which has delivered over 13 million distributed intelligence-enabled endpoints globally, will work with NVIDIA to provide better outcomes for utilities. By integrating the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano and NVIDIA AI Enterprise platforms into Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio, the companies will enable utilities to leverage the edge computing power of NVIDIA’s solutions for AI tasks, helping to optimize utility operations. This collaboration will bring greater value for utilities and unlock new opportunities to enhance grid resiliency and accelerate decarbonization initiatives by leveraging the power of data at the grid edge.





Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence portfolio includes a diverse range of solutions such as demand response, distributed energy resource management and planning, managed services and more. NVIDIA will play a critical role in enhancing these solutions with AI. By integrating NVIDIA accelerated computing at the grid edge, utilities are able to extract more actionable insights for improved performance. Itron collects data from hundreds of millions of endpoints every day, and with this collaboration, NVIDIA’s AI platform can help transform how the vast amount of data can be turned into intelligent, real-time information to utility users.





By lowering the barrier to AI adoption, utilities can primarily benefit from these additional use cases:









Grid Optimization



– enables utilities to better manage energy distribution more efficiently and reduce energy losses at the edge



– enables utilities to better manage energy distribution more efficiently and reduce energy losses at the edge





Energy Demand Forecasting



– edge computing AI analyzes data previously collected from customers and weather patterns to predict energy demand accurately, helping to reduce blackouts and transformer overload



– edge computing AI analyzes data previously collected from customers and weather patterns to predict energy demand accurately, helping to reduce blackouts and transformer overload





Real-Time Data Processing



– allows utilities to gain immediate insights into operations to make quicker and more informed decisions











“Innovation is at the forefront of Itron and we continue to seek new ways to help our customers to improve their operations. As we embark on this AI journey with NVIDIA, we are excited to join forces with an industry pioneer and leader. Together, we aim to support our customers in streamlining their operations with edge computing AI. Itron and NVIDIA are committed to combining their expertise to benefit utilities and municipalities in the energy, water, gas, and smart city industry through AI,”



said Don Reeves, Itron’s senior vice president of Outcomes.







“With AI at the edge of the grid, utilities can modernize legacy grid infrastructure, scale renewable energy and deliver lower costs to their customers. AI-enabled endpoints and other grid infrastructure are the future and building a software-defined smart grid better positions utilities for the energy transition while supporting their decarbonization goals, increasing grid reliability and ensuring energy equity. We are ushering in a new era of global innovation for utilities with our AI solutions and are excited to work with an industry leader like Itron in revolutionizing the way AI is used within the utility industry,”



said Marc Spieler, NVIDIA’s Sr. Managing Director of Energy.







NVIDIA’s AI platform will enhance Itron’s existing Grid Edge Intelligence Platform, meter data management, forecasting, advanced metering infrastructure analytics, grid planning, grid operations and demand management software solutions. To accelerate delivery to its customers, Itron and NVIDIA will leverage ecosystem partners. More details and information about Itron and NVIDIA’s collaboration will be available soon. To learn more about how Itron is driving safety improvements and proactively addressing risks with AI, click





here





. Visit Itron at booth #3008 at DISTRIBUTECH, March 25-27, in Dallas, Texas, to learn more about the use-cases this collaboration aims to address.







About Itron







Itron is a proven global leader in energy, water, smart city, IIoT and intelligent infrastructure services. For utilities, cities and society, we build innovative systems, create new efficiencies, connect communities, encourage conservation and increase resourcefulness. By safeguarding our invaluable natural resources today and tomorrow, we improve the quality of life for people around the world. Join us:





www.itron.com





.





Itron



®



, the Itron Logo are registered trademarks of Itron, Inc. in the United States and other countries and regions. All third-party trademarks are property of their respective owners and any usage herein does not suggest or imply any relationship between Itron and the third party unless expressly stated.





For additional information, contact:











Itron, Inc.







Alison Mallahan





Senior Manager, Corporate Communications





509-891-3802









PR@Itron.com









Paul Vincent





Vice President, Investor Relations





512-560-1172









Investors@itron.com















Itron, Inc.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.