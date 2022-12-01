Itron (ITRI) Unveils Intelis gFlex Prepayment Gas Meter

Itron Inc ITRI has announced the release of the company’s Intelis gFlex prepayment gas meter, which allows customers to prepay for the gas they consume. The above-mentioned meter can be purchased in regions like Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America and Asia-Pacific region.

The meter is a simple SaaS solution that is controlled by a variety of vending channels and credit transfer combinations. The prepayment options allow utility companies to secure upfront revenue and reduce financial exposure.

The meter allows various payment methods to be used via multiple vending channels, including kiosks, Points of Sale, cellphones and Internet vending. An NFC (near-field communication) card, a smartphone app and an STS token via the meter numeric keypad can be used to transfer credit.

The Intelis gFlex platform leverages NFC technology to transfer data back to the utility without any connection network. Meter data is loaded onto the NFC card or mobile app when customers add credit to the meter, and when more credit is bought, it is sent back to the utility through multiple vending channels.

Additionally, the meter will help the company to increase customer satisfaction and minimize call center volume via consumer portal and a mobile application for recharging and monitoring. Customers can access their real-time consumption data through text, mobile applications or email to better manage their budget.

The meter also needs less maintenance on-site and can resist challenging field conditions, which lowers the overall cost of ownership. It has a programmable gas supply shutoff, which helps to reduce operation and maintenance type expenses.

Itron is one of the major suppliers of a broad array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services, and software and devices globally.

The company plans to expand its global presence in the utility sector with numerous collaborations.

In July, the company announced a collaboration with Sevier County Utility District (“SCUD”) to roll out ITRI’s meter data collection and management solution across SCUD’s gas district in Tennessee. It will help SCUD to serve reliable gas services to its 15,000 customers in the gas district in East Tennessee.

Prior to that, Temetra was leveraged by Australia-based Energy Queensland to read meters for its 2.3 million strong user base across rural and urban locations. Temetra will aid in optimizing operations and enhancing route optimization and meter reading efficiencies for Energy Queensland.

Itron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of ITRI have lost 14.9% compared with the sub-industry's decline of 12.7% in the past year.



