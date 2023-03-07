Itron (ITRI) Unveils Fiber MiniAP for Grid Modernization

Itron Inc ITRI has launched a new device called the Itron Fiber Mini Access Point (Fiber MiniAP), combining fiber and RF mesh connectivity for various Itron endpoints.

The device is designed to help rural electric cooperatives leverage their fiber network assets for advanced metering infrastructure, distribution automation, low-voltage network management and smart lighting to modernize their grid beyond meter-to-cash.

The company wants to tap the growing demand for fiber as it is increasingly being adopted by cooperatives for both utility and commercial connectivity. The Fiber MiniAP extends Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) network coverage in rural areas with low meter-per-mile density while reducing infrastructure and total cost of ownership.

Moreover, rural electric cooperatives can leverage Itron's partner ecosystem to address grid modernization challenges to develop a next-generation IIoT network. The Fiber MiniAP's distributed intelligence enables advanced applications, such as electric vehicle monitoring and management, distributed energy resource management, Conservation Voltage Reduction, and more. Its edge computing capabilities provide visibility and control in low and medium-voltage distribution networks, per the company reports.

Itron plans to test the Fiber MiniAP with cooperative utilities, and it will be commercially available in North America in the first half of 2024.

Overall, the solution is likely to aid the cooperatives in tackling the challenge of building broadband and smart grid networks in more sparsely populated areas. With government funding becoming available, fiber adoption will accelerate and cooperatives can leverage their fiber assets to modernize their grids beyond meter-to-cash.

Itron is one of the major suppliers of a broad array of standard, advanced and smart meters and meter communication systems, including networks and communication modules, sensors, data analytics and services and software and devices globally.

Itron’s solutions continue to gain significant traction. In January, the company announced a collaboration with Qatar District Cooling Company (Qatar Cool) to improve the efficiency of the latter's cooling systems and increase customer satisfaction.

Recent Quarterly Performance of Peers

Fortive Corporation FTV reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.8% and increasing 11% year over year.

Revenues increased 11% year over year to $1.53 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3%. Core revenues also moved up 14% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.

Agilent Technologies A reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of $1.37 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.6%. The bottom line increased 13% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s level.

Revenues of $1.76 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 billion. The top line was up 5% on a reported basis and 10% on a core basis from the respective year-ago fiscal quarter’s levels.

AMETEK, Inc. AME reported fourth-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of $1.52 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. The bottom line rose 11% on a year-over-year basis.

Net sales of $1.63 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.58 billion. Further, the top line rose 8% year over year.

