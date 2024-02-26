Itron (ITRI) & The Mobility House to Transform EV Fleet Charging

Itron ITRI collaborated with The Mobility House to introduce the Fast & Flexible Interconnect (FIX) program to enhance the charging of electric vehicle (EV) fleets in areas with limited distribution systems.

The program aims to assist utilities and grid operators in managing interconnection delays and infrastructure issues related to EV fleet electrification. The strain on the electric grid continues to rise owing to the rapid adoption of electric vehicles, especially in the light commercial vehicle sector.

The FIX program offers a unique approach to EV charging management by providing cost-effective, reliable, and quickly implementable alternatives to traditional methods of assessing distribution loads and upgrading infrastructure.

Itron, Inc. Price and Consensus

Itron, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Itron, Inc. Quote

The FIX programs suite of applications combines The Mobility House’s ChargePilot with Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions, including its Optimizer portfolio and distributed intelligence capabilities.

It offers three program strategies under passive, active and dynamic approach. Under the passive approach, utilities set fixed usage limits based on grid constraints and load forecasting. The active approach utilizes real-time data to optimize charging capabilities while maintaining grid reliability. The dynamic approach focuses on grid awareness and flexibility for both fleet operators and utilities.

Itron expects increased demand for electric vehicles and distributed energy resource management to drive customer bookings. By the end of third-quarter 2023, the company noted that it had more than 8 million deployed units for DI-capable endpoints. The company continues to launch product offerings to improve utility data management.

Recently, Itron collaborated with GE Vernova to assist utilities in using grid data to manage and coordinate the distribution grid in real time, resulting in a more dependable and resilient grid for end users. The collaboration aims to integrate Itron’s Grid Edge Intelligence solutions with GE Vernova’s GridOS orchestration software to address the challenges of renewable energy generation and behind-the-meter distributed energy resources.

Currently, Itron carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Itron’s shares have rallied 44.8% in the past year compared with 9.6% growth of the sub-industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks worth considering in the broader technology space are Cadence Design Systems CDNS, Woodward WWD and Watts Water Technologies WTS. Cadence and Woodward sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), while Watts Water Technologies carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cadence’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) has improved 1.9% in the past 60 days to $5.87. CDNS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 17.1%.

Cadence’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 3.4%. Shares of CDNS have gained 49.9% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Woodward’s fiscal 2024 EPS has inched up 5.7% in the past 60 days to $5.20. WWD’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15.5%.

Woodward’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 27.2%. Shares of WWD have gained 38.5% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Watts Water Technologies fiscal 2024 EPS has improved 0.4% in the past 60 days to $8.35. WTS’s long-term earnings growth rate is 7.8%.

WTS’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 13.5%. Shares of WTS have soared 12.6% in the past year.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (WTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Woodward, Inc. (WWD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.