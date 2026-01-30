Itron (ITRI) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, Itron (ITRI) was down 1.11% at $99.08. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.43% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.37%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.94%.

The energy and water meter company's shares have seen an increase of 7.89% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 1.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 17, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.19, showcasing a 62.22% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $561.79 million, reflecting a 8.33% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $6.86 per share and revenue of $2.36 billion, indicating changes of +22.06% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.02% downward. Itron currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Itron currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.94. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.56 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that ITRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.56. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.98.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 58, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

