Itron (ITRI) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Itron (ITRI) closed at $131.33, marking a -2.18% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.52%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Shares of the energy and water meter company witnessed a gain of 10.87% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Itron in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 30, 2025. In that report, analysts expect Itron to post earnings of $1.48 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19.57%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $576.45 million, indicating a 6.34% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

ITRI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.07 per share and revenue of $2.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.01% and -2.76%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Itron is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Itron is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.11. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 23.91.

We can additionally observe that ITRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.74. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.65.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Itron, Inc. (ITRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.