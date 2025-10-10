Itron (ITRI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Itron (ITRI) closed at $122.20, marking a -3.48% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 3.56%.

Shares of the energy and water meter company witnessed a gain of 5.07% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 6.22%, and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Itron in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 30, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.48, reflecting a 19.57% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $576.45 million, indicating a 6.34% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.07 per share and a revenue of $2.37 billion, signifying shifts of +8.01% and -2.76%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Itron should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Itron is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Itron is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 23.2.

We can additionally observe that ITRI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Testing Equipment industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63.

The Electronics - Testing Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, positioning it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Itron, Inc. (ITRI)

